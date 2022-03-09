As gas prices soar plunge families into fuel poverty, concrete is being poured into gas wells in the UK

As gas prices soar from 50p a therm to almost £5, hundreds of thousands of families are being plunged into fuel poverty and many businesses are being crippled with rising energy bills.

Amazingly, within the next two weeks, the Secretary of State for Energy Kwasi Kwarteng has instructed a major energy producer to pour concrete into the wells dug outside of Blackpool to extract gas which could supply the UK for the next 50 years.

What kind of madness has overtaken our government? In the face of gas shortages and massive price increases, it is turning its back on an indigenous source of energy which could help to reduce bills, make us less dependent on foreign gas, earn billions in tax revenue, create tens of thousands of jobs and reduce our balance of payments deficit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

It is time the government stood up to the mad green lobby which demands we keep fossil fuels in the ground instead of using them for the benefit of our citizens.

The net zero policies being relentlessly and foolishly pursued hit every individual in their pockets.

Sammy Wilson, DUP MP East Antrim

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.