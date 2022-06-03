One of Thursday's jubilee events in Sammy Wilson's East Antrim constituency. Pictured with Carrick Town Crier Godfrey Robinson are Katie and Alex Trueick. A programme of free entertainment for all the family is taking place in Mid and East Antrim throughout the weekend

I was at a number of jubilee events on yesterday, including the naming of the Jubilee Bridge in Glynn, across the Glynn River in Co Antrim, which is now a nice permanent reminder of the wonderful milestone.

I then went to the Jubilee Centre in Monkstown where there is a fantastic mural of the seven decades of the Queen’s reign.

They have used large photographs representing each of the seven decades and placed them on the wall which will also now serve as a permanent reminder of a great occasion.

Sammy Wilson is the DUP Member of Parliament for the East Antrim constituency

The Monkstown Jubilee Association also announced on Thursday that it is to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services, which is so well-deserved — one of three going to groups in the East Antrim area.

In the Monkstown Boxing Club there were more than 200 people enjoying a sit-down dinner for pensioners, while they had bouncy castles and a range of entertainment for the young ones.

When everyone sang the national anthem at the end it was extremely moving.

Today I will be at another range of jubilee events taking place in Glynn, Ballystrudder and Millbrook Community Association.

So the Platinum Jubilee has really captured people in a way rarely seen.

It is a pity that there has been some sourness towards these events with a lack of support from some quarters, particularly in relation to claims that certain venues in Northern Ireland should remain ‘neutral’ by not hosting any celebrations.

Fortunately we were able to overcome that, but it is a great shame that we still have that kind of churlishness being displayed towards a most remarkable woman.

She has, after all, served the whole nation over 70 years — even reaching out a hand to terrorists who tried to kill members of her own family.

