​By some miracle the sun is splitting the trees as I write, I’ve scoffed the last of the mince pies my son made when he was here for the holiday and the dog has stopped searching for the grandchildren, after being told for the umpteenth time they had gone back to their own home. And Christmas has gone too.

Sarah, Duchess of York, after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

So where do I start in this new year granted to us all by somebody or other and who no doubt expects us to use it wisely because it’s 12 months until the next one.

I have a new year resolution – the only one I made - to go back to drinking coffee. I gave it up several years ago when I believed my health was suffering from the bucket-full of it I devoured each day, with extra consumed on what I called column-writing-day.

It’s a pleasant thing to drink whilst scanning the headlines especially the big and bold one which informs us that ‘climate change was responsible for us having just had our hottest year since records began for the region over 100 years ago’.

One expert is reported as believing more ‘impactful weather’ is likely in the future, including flash flooding. I wouldn’t be confident we should start saving up for multitudes of bikinis anytime soon. Forecasts have disappointed before. As a casual sailor I remember more wet summers out on the ocean wave when the opposite was promised.

In fact, while the weather does its own thing I’ve turned my attention to the royals, who never fail to lift our spirits with their antics year in and year out. And would you believe it’s the loyal Fergie, former wife of Prince Andrew, who has given it some decent publicity recently having been invited to attend church at Sandringham at Christmas with the family walking alongside her once errant husband.

Compare this to the dramas of Denmark’s royal family with its Queen Margrethe II seeing fit to abdicate to be replaced by her playboy eldest son, whose alleged affair with a Mexican socialite didn’t go down to well with the Queen. Was she making a sacrifice to save the Danish throne? Maybe she believes as king he will be better behaved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Think of our Duchess of York who has stuck by the roving Prince Andrew. Had the royal women been misbehaving in a similar fashion the outcome might have been quite different.

Doesn’t our upright Prince William seem an angel by comparison to the European royal figures? But haven’t we the rascally Prince Harry now causing all the excitement? Royal dynasties with their various antics are fascinating. Would we honestly really want them to be on their best behaviour at all times?

Any when is Prince Harry going to come home for a family holiday with wife and children? I’m sure he would get a good English welcome. King Charles is undoubtedly a family type and even he must see why the Sussex side of the family should not be sidelined.