​Some of the major newspaper headlines this week have been heart-breaking. Here we are, at what should be the happiest time of the year, and what do we have, murder and mayhem on a scale we had hoped not to see again, ever.

Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering shortages of food, medicines and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war with Israel

It’s difficult to ignore the headlines; as we pass the paper racks in shops the horrors of war scream out at us. One of the worst I saw is too evil to reproduce in this column. Do people really perform such evil on others just so as they can claim land they think belongs to them but does not in any shape or form?

We’ve had our moments in this country but what some Russians are doing to its Ukrainian captives for example is a horror story of the worst kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another paper described Israel as being in a `killing rage’ in Gaza with the US, the UK, Germany and France all feeling great unease at the `disproportionate use of violence there’. And then there’s the timing – the period running up to Christmas which should be our happiest time of the year. But who can be really happy whilst all this murder and mayhem is being perpetrated in corners of the world that we all dream of visiting and in which our various religions developed centuries ago.

How do the parents of those foreign, fighting soldiers trying to bring peace to a country which is strange to them feel about the risks they endure? And why is it all happening as we run-up to Christmas the most religious time of the year in the west?

We have some experience of course. Terrorism here in the past was often no respecter of seasons or humanity. Many families had to endure unforgiveable losses of their children and friends. Christmas without their loved ones would never be the same again.

Did we learn enough from those early and even later days of the Troubles which left broken families and loss of hope?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can point the finger at Israel and ask what is it all about? But equally we have to point the finger at our own terrorists and ask them what they think they have achieved from the 1950’s onwards. Wars today in far off places such as Gaza may not mean a lot to many in the west but to see film of a family of little ones crying with hunger, left with a broken hearted mother who hasn’t the means to care for them is just heart breaking.

Here in the UK there is a growing obsession within the media about the Duke of Sussex’s alleged `real mission’ which one well known media figure declares is `to destroy the British monarchy’. I had to sit down with a cup of strong coffee when I read that. I simply don’t believe it.

The kind of upheaval this country would endure if that was true is difficult to take in. But rows and fights start somewhere and I’m wondering if certain individuals think life is too quiet here and needs a bit of stir to get something – anything – going. No, they’re not wishing for a war at the level we read about in a place like Gaza. But wars mostly start with something that appears trivial to the rest of us.

When Her Majesty the Queen died I wondered how long it would be before the Royals found themselves in a tussle to survive. Who would have believed it was one of their own who unthinkingly perhaps started the ball rolling?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A white Christmas seems unlikely this year again but we can but hope

No, I’m not expecting a white Christmas this year. I’ve always wished for it in the past and mostly have been disappointed. If memory serves me correctly there has been one only in my lifetime and we didn’t know it was going to happen because that was a long time ago when weather forecasting was not as it is today.

Our local church for some reason and for the first time had decided that year to hold a late night carol service and we as a family headed off to it in the night, walking and riding bicycles. I remember it as having been a lovely service, with not a clue what had been happening outside.

To emerge near midnight into a snowy landscape was a sight I have never forgotten. We sang carols the whole way home. I came from a large family so there was plenty of noise as we sang our hearts out. I have never seen a snowy Christmas in that form since despite the occasional prayer for just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My late mother always had faith for a white Christmas and was always disappointed. That year she was ecstatic which was a joy to see. Everyone must, surely, be able to experience a natural white Christmas at least once in their life.

I’m not sure how, if she was still alive she would see her brood today as we are about to celebrate Christmas. She wouldn’t object to the cupboard full of beverages to stir the spirits but I know she would shed tears at the television and newspaper pictures of the children caught up in the desperate war between Israel and Gaza.

This year we are having our grandchildren for the holiday and I know we have to mind our p’s and q’s because the season is now a more boozy affair and much more raucous than it ever was in my youth.