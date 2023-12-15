Just seven days left until Christmas Eve, one of the nicest days of the year, bringing us cheer in abundance, and appreciation of an event which happened a few thousand years ago and continues to give us joy today.

Our lives are still driven by that event in so many ways. Was it the beginning of love, kindness, generosity, forgiveness where it was needed and decency? I don’t know, but I do know that it was all the things that makes life today worth living. It gives us purpose and tolerance without which our lives would be difficult.

Christmas in many respects is the bedrock of Christianity. I don’t go to Church very often now though it was something my siblings and I had to do when we were young. Yet it is this particular time of year that brings out the best in people, generosity being top of the list.

We think nothing of spending money, often on fripperies but it’s most likely the time of year we donate most to charities and those in need. Where does this generosity streak come from? Is it part of the genes we are all born with?

I was pulled up short by Himself this week when I took a fit of cleaning - my best cleaning happens at this time of year. To others it’s spring cleaning but since it isn’t spring I call it the ‘winter bash’.

He reminded me that the festive tree was still to be carried in and would leave a trail of dust and dirt behind it and he didn’t want to think about all the dusty stuff (decorations, etc) which still had to come out of the attic.

I suppose the practical side of the male isn’t as active at Christmas as is the woman’s. I always remember my mother cleaning for weeks coming up to Christmas and her brood assigned various chores.

Mine was cleaning the brass candlesticks. We didn’t have electricity in those decades ago so as Santa would have to manoeuvre his way around our house in the darkness the candlestick had to be clean not to mention shining.

My slightly older brother always bemoaned the fact he got the really difficult jobs like clearing up outside so that Santa’s sleigh wouldn’t land in a mess of any kind. He would have been placated by the offer of the first bit of the Christmas cake plus the crumbs when it was cut on Christmas eve. We did have our traditions when it came to the Christmas clean-up. My mother was very particular as some of her friends always called to deliver a Christmas greeting and share a glass of port with her.

Where all the presents were hidden was always a mystery to us children. The neighbours couldn’t help since they all had large families too. It’s very different today. Children appear to rule the roost now which makes me wonder what Christmases will be like for the children of the future. I suspect they won’t have to scrub and clean as my generation had to do before the big day. And they will have got their main presents in advance.

By next week I will be well and truly organised for the big event. I’ve put a lot of effort into this one because the grandchildren will be here but I probably won’t be able to offer them a white Christmas which is what they are used to where they live.