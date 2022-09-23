King Charles III at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast during his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch

But it isn’t that that’s bothering me. I’ve spent most of my life in the Elizabethan era but that has now changed to the Caroline era, well not quite.

In fact it is now referred to the Carolean era. But I’m still confused.

What’s wrong with Caroline, a female name we recognise? I did some research.

The first Caroline era was the period in English and Scots history named for the 24-year reign of Charles 1, 1625-1649, and is derived from Carolus the Latin name for Charles. Carolean is pronounced differently to Caroline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, I thought, just as well, our new King might not want to be known as ‘Sweet Caroline’ the song made famous by Neil Diamond, and a party favourite.

Then there’s the question of the famous Stone of Scone, which will be moved from Scotland – they own it apparently – to be placed in Westminster Abbey for the Coronation as it was when our late Queen was crowned.

It’s known as ‘the symbol of Scotland’s monarchy’ and was used in the anointment of Scottish kings for centuries before King Edward I of England had it removed in ‘1296 and built into a new throne in Westminster Abbey’.

It will be returned of course to Scotland and here I see an opportunity for the British who are resisting Scotland’s current leader Nicola Sturgeon’s attempt to make Scotland independent of the United Kingdom.

Couldn’t the English refuse to return it after Charles III is done with it unless Mrs Sturgeon gives up her impossible dream – at the moment a majority of Scots don’t want independence – or could that start a war?

There is the angle, of course, that our late Queen would have been aghast at the idea of us not keeping our promise to the Scots, the nation she loved so much. Let’s face it, history is truly fascinating especially when it involves battles Royal.

A battle of a kind still rages within the British Royalty but it involves an American called Meghan who just happened to marry one of our Princes who is never likely to succeed to the British Throne what with two Princes and one little Princess ahead of him.

This new Carolean era – it won’t be referred to as that until after the Coronation sometime next year - surely is an opportunity to think how we can move forward.

Our new King is 73, our late Queen was just 26 when she inherited the Throne, so he doesn’t have many decades to make his mark.

Which brings me back to us, his people, and what we expect.

Our late Majesty never complained much about us, at least not in front of us, but we might get some clue when King Charles starts making polite suggestions.

No, he’s not likely to criticise, he’s not a politician after all, but hopefully he’s inherited his mother’s canny nature when she could say something advisory and we’d go away feeling loved, protected and good about ourselves.

I believe the King is not beyond cracking the whip in private and I don’t mean to the corgis or the horses.

In the aftermath I realise my writing den – I call it my study when it’s tidy - is afloat with newspapers filled with news of the biggest Royal event of my lifetime.

Himself complains that he ‘didn’t think he lived in a newspaper shop’ and couldn’t I just bin it all.

No. I’m a terrible hoarder of things historical and I blame that on the brilliant history teacher I had at school who realised that since I couldn’t do maths I had to be seen to be good at something else and I loved history.

I live in an old house, I like period furniture, I’m surrounded by history books and in one of those - ‘Irish Women’s Letters’ - Irish writer Violet Florence Martin who had attended the Jubilee celebrations of Queen Victoria in 1887 wrote how the Irish Times had sent a satin bound gift of a book of 50 poems to Queen Victoria.