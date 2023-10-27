​Just when you think life isn’t too bad, the weather, temperature-wise, is acceptable and one of our favourite celebratory events, Halloween is not far off, what amounts to a war breaks out abroad dragging a reluctant, friendly country – Israel – into a battle it really doesn’t want and the rest of us scarcely understand.

Israeli security forces take cover during a rocket attack near the southern city of Sderot

The horrors to come, should Israel carry out its threat to get truly stuck into Gaza, - a war which will dominate our television viewing for goodness knows how long – it certainly won’t be over by Christmas – doesn’t bear thinking about. Here we’ve had years of terrorism spoiling not just our Halloween events but Christmas as well. Can we take on worrying about Israel too?

According to this newspaper earlier this week a local republican group here unveiled a banner bearing SS symbols at a pro-Palestine rally in Londonderry last weekend.

Not content with hero-worshipping terrorism in their own country, do republicans seriously want to shore up battles in faraway places which to the rest of us are just names on a world map. Isn’t a nation’s security their own business? Why on earth would Irish republicans think it is something to do with us here? Well, it isn’t and hopefully never will be. I’ve never been to Israel but the attempt at extirpation of such a country which has endured much in the past doesn’t seem right.

Right now, for us here, celebrating our ancient traditions, the ghosts of Halloween and the wee fat bearded man wearing a red coat and black boots, is very much on our minds. It’s about the time of the year I start to panic because the Christmas cake isn’t baked yet, no cards have been bought and I will have guests staying for the holiday. This foreign war, should it develop fully into that, was not something any of us I think expected to happen, and it will have knocked many of us off-course at just the wrong time of the year.

It comes too at a time when UK politics are getting more ropey by the day. We have a Prime Minister who must surely be feeling the wrath of the Brits who are beginning to realise he’s no great shakes. But the man who could succeed him if things go wrong, Sir Keir Starmer, is no great shakes either. Both parties have some strong women in the ranks with the current Home Secretary Suella Braverman determined the police will be more active than they have been recently.