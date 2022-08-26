Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With rising costs, some owners may find it a struggle to feed their beloved pets

From NHS staff to train drivers, to street cleaners, the people are getting madder by the day.

They see the rich doing well out of the crisis – yes it’s a good time for already wealthy shareholders, for example, enjoying generous dividends without having to lift much of a finger.

Of course nothing’s for certain and share prices go up and down but with headlines indicating household bills ‘to rise by £6,000 this winter’, in there somewhere are speculators, shareholders and people whose wealth can be measured in the billions.

I set all that aside this week to review my life which has rarely, in the past 50 years been without a dog or cat by my side, sometimes both.

I’m in the middle of this financial disaster for the country with no furry friend to offer me comfort or cheer.

My 20-year-old tabby October died last Friday, two months after her sister Charley who was 21 years. Age had finally caught up with them. I knew that would happen of course.

When they began to refuse food, took to their beds for long sleeps and got that slightly glazed look which told me they couldn’t be bothered to trawl the hedge anymore, I knew their time with me would be limited.

But to lose them both in the space of few weeks is painful. When the young vet saw the state I was in this week I thought she would cry too.

October had been due to go to the cattery this week as we had planned a short holiday but clearly that wasn’t an option.

None of my previous cats had ever lived into their twenties and when I heard recently that cats can live that long I was optimistic.

But the slowing down, the all-day sleeping, refusing food and finally the dreaded visit to the vet having to be faced… I turned to the newspapers to take my mind off it all.

There I was grieving over the potential loss of my second and last cat when out in the wider world many people may have to restrict themselves to one meal a day if they’re lucky.

Two top Tories vying to be Prime Minister visited our province last week but it’s clear to see that neither of them have the answers to solve what is happening all over the UK.

They floundered around making promises they probably won’t be able to keep.

Food, heat and light are all we need to survive in this world but the cost will be prohibitive as inflation takes hold.

The Daily Mail estimated those bills ‘to rise by £6,000’ this winter.

Maybe the government would be better occupied allowing everyone to cut down trees – yes even those in protected public places - so they can keep warm this winter.

They should already be planning how to feed those who can’t afford to shop for food.

Is it right to be taking income tax off people whose cupboards are almost bare? Couldn’t MPs make a start by offering to part with some of their generous salaries for a nationwide food fund? Are they aware that half of the people in the UK are at risk of being thrust into fuel poverty?

But it may not be just humans who will suffer. I dread that this autumn and winter could see domestic pets such as dogs and cats turned out of homes because their owners cannot afford to feed them.

Our Farming Life section last week reported on ‘a new drive to help crack down on puppy smuggling’ launched by Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots.

This activity is heartless with many of the unfortunate animals dying long before their time. ‘Paws for Thought’ is a new attempt to disrupt the trafficking of ‘low welfare puppies’.