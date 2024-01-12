Sandra Chapman: There's frightening times ahead for those of us requiring medical care
One of the Sundays declared that the Prime Minister believes ‘the only way to cut our taxes over time is to have a smaller, more efficient public sector’. Ah, now, haven’t we all been saying that for years? But how do you cut important public services ‘without damaging public services such as health, education or defence’?
The Sunday Telegraph wasn’t totally convinced, a reaction most of it’s readers probably had too. In the long term, it said, this will require setting out a vision for restructuring public services from top to bottom, as other countries such as Australia and the Netherlands have done to improve quality and lower costs.
Future tax cuts? I would be very surprised to see that. Politicians are great at not practising what they preach themselves. Is it their idea to whip up an idea, then sit back and see what happens?
Of course we all know there’s an election this year and that so far Labour isn’t putting forward any useful ideas either. All we see in that corner are strikes which are disastrous for the economy. Throughout the country in fact strikes are becoming the norm, from train drivers to health service staff. Doctors are about to uproot the entire health service system and no doubt fit their own.
I’ve no objections to our health sectors seeking higher salaries. We are a generation which appears to suffer more illness (newer and different types) and we need these people to help us get through it. But huge pay rises have to come out of the people’s taxes and it’s not certain if they are affordable.
Already our health centres are emptying as doctors run a new system. I remember health centres packed to the gills with patients and somehow or other staff coped .
It’s very different today and for patients like myself this massive change has come at a time when the last thing we need is to be unable to book an appointment because instead of large numbers of doctors on duty they may be down to two or maybe just one. These days I’m seeing a different doctor each time I visit. I don’t mind that and I’m sure lots of others feel the same way. But having to deal with different doctors each time is not ideal.
Our junior doctors are currently discussing a strike, the results of which will not be available until mid-Feb according to this newspaper. The issue is pay. Over 150,000 workers in various professions could `be out on strike this time next week’. Can we afford to have 15,000 Royal College of Nurses on strike for a day? It’s difficult to absorb the damage that may lie ahead.
Currently I don’t know what GP I can see who is familiar with my ailments. I’ve sympathy for them too as they need to absorb a lot of information on a patient they don’t normally see in double quick time. Doctors I’m sure worry about the upheaval. People may imagine they are well paid and perhaps some of them are. But their job of saving lives and people’s health is very different to say a teacher’s job or a train driver’s. We just have to wait and see.
