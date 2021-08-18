Science is powering ahead, and improving our quality of life

News Letter editorial

There have seen massive rises in human life expectancy in countries around the world in recent decades.

This is particularly so in wealthier parts of the world including Europe.

Hundreds of millions of people are now living past the typical lifespan of three score years and ten.

Even the Covid pandemic has not caused as many deaths among the elderly as it might have done, given the rigorous global efforts to protect from infection older folk, who are among those most vulnerable to the virus.

That so many people are living often fulfilled and active lives far beyond what their parents or grandparents did is one of the miracles of modern science.

But it has come with significant side effects.

There are now many more people suffering from medical problems such as dementia and Parkinson’s because many more people are at an age where such diseases tend to appear.

They are very stubborn conditions. Very little can be done about gradual memory loss, for example.

There are though tantalising hints of progress in terms of treatments for all sorts of symptoms.

It is encouraging to hear of researchers report an “exciting step” towards therapy for cognitive decline in Parkinson’s sufferers. Scientists think that a brain scan will help them identify which Parkinson’s patients will most benefit from a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

As with all mini breakthroughs in core medical treatments, it is painful to think that many people suffering today from the relevant disease will not in fact benefit from the improvements, because it takes time to come to fruition.

But there is good reason to be hopeful about future patients. The stunning speed with which Covid vaccines were developed, and their dramatic impact on the pandemic, shows that human ingenuity and industry is still fizzing away, in the efforts to improve the quality of life of people worldwide.

