The secretary of state Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough on September 11. He has been moved by the tributes that came into the Queen from across Northern Ireland

The cessation of government business to mark the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was not how I expected to begin my time as secretary of state, but I was deeply moved as tributes flowed in from political leaders and communities across Northern Ireland, showing just how much has changed here and the importance of Queen Elizabeth II’s role in that.

I hope to take forward this spirit of togetherness and cooperation in my work. As chief whip in the House of Commons, I learnt that the best way to get results is by listening to people in order to build consensus. So I want to spend my time hearing from all communities on how we can work together to help Northern Ireland achieve its potential as a fantastic place to live, to work, and to invest.

My priority is to see the formation of an executive as soon as possible. I have met all party leaders in the Northern Ireland executive to make clear that there is no excuse for the executive not to be formed.

I will keep working with the parties to facilitate the restoration of the devolved institutions. But if the executive is not formed by October 28, I will come under a legal duty to call further elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

I will not take this action lightly, but the people of Northern Ireland are facing a challenging period due to high energy prices and cost of living pressures. They deserve an accountable, executive led government.

The UK government is playing its part in this. I was in the House of Commons last week to support the Chancellor’s announcement on tax reforms and boosting growth which will encourage further investment in Northern Ireland businesses while people will be paying less taxes. The government will also work with the Northern Ireland departments to identify and establish NI investment zones to ensure that Northern Ireland benefits from the growth that will be enjoyed across the UK.

This is in addition to an unprecedented level of cost of living and energy bill support which will help support families, vulnerable households, businesses and communities in Northern Ireland through this difficult period with a £400 discount on their bills and an additional £100 for those using Home Heating Oil. But, I must reiterate that what the people of Northern Ireland deserve more than anything else, is a stable and accountable devolved government, delivering for them during this challenging time.

Even in the absence of an executive, I am determined that the government continues to deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland. I understand that the Northern Ireland Protocol is causing real problems and that we must find a solution. I believe this can be found through a negotiated settlement with the EU but if this is not possible we will continue with our legislation to resolve the very serious issues with the protocol.

I want to do what is right for the people of Northern Ireland; from progressing legislation that will ensure all of Northern Ireland’s identities, languages and cultures are respected as well as working with people across communities in seeking to address the legacy of the past.

I’m determined that women and girls should have the same access to safe and high quality abortion services in Northern Ireland as they do across the UK. A small team of experts within the Northern Ireland Office is working closely with the Department of Health to prepare a commissioning plan. If the health minister does not act, the government will intervene.

There are undoubtedly tough times ahead, but as we look to the future, there is cause for hope.

The 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement will be an opportunity to give thanks for the progress we have seen, and to recommit ourselves to building greater prosperity, good governance, and a safer and more reconciled society. Such a future was the vision underpinning the agreement and delivering on it for the people of Northern Ireland will remain my absolute commitment as secretary of state.