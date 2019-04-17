Shoring up Ireland was in UK interest

The letter in the News Letter on April 15 chides Ireland – ie Mr Leo Varadkar – for appearing less than grateful for the helping hand Ireland received from the UK in 2010.

(‘Like Stalin, Irish PM seems to think gratitude a disease’, by Davy Wight)

Of course, it was very kind of the UK to give this large monetary loan to Ireland, and it was a much appreciated gesture of confidence in Ireland’s economic future.

It was also, I dare to say, in the UK’s economic and political interest to shore up its only land bordering neighbour; I have no doubt that Northern Ireland was a consideration when the loan was made.

I think it is unfair in the letter, to have compared the Taoiseach to Joseph Stalin.

The latter outlawed abortion in the Soviet Union while the former campaigned for its introduction in Ireland.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh