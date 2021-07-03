Soldier trials are just one small part of the legacy scandal

News Letter editorial

Unionist politicians are asking why prosecutors brought charges against elderly soldiers for Troubles killings, then had to abandon them.

This is an important question, which deserves answers. But there are much bigger questions to be asked about the legacy scandal, in which our security forces have been betrayed.

How did Northern Ireland ever end up in a situation in which there was such an investigative focus on state forces who prevented civil war? Legacy inquests, at great expense, are almost all into security force killings and yet have barely begun.

How is it that so few IRA leaders faced serious terrorist criminal charges commensurate with the murder and mayhem? Yet the bloodshed inflicted by Martin McGuinness and his allies was well known to the authorities.

Sammy Wilson MP is right to make the points he does about the soldier trials. But he has influence within the DUP and we trust that he is using it to help shape these rapid legacy talks, at the behest of Simon Coveney.

The idea that Dublin can slightly increase its co-operating over massacres such as Kingsmill and that will come close to providing balance on legacy is laughable. Deep scrutiny of Ireland’s role as a terrorist safe haven is just one of the things that is urgently needed to bring balance on legacy and scrutiny of by far the biggest killers, the IRA, and their many, sly helpers.

