Terry Neill gave us a magical Wembley memory in dark times

News Letter editorial

IN the middle of the bloodiest year of the Troubles Terry Neil brought a smile back to Northern Irish faces.

On 23 May 1972 Northern Ireland’s player-manager slotted the ball into the England net — the only goal in the British Championship clash at Wembley. It was the first time since 1957 that Northern Ireland had beaten the English.

Through the 1970s he was back at Wembley, this time as Arsenal manager, guiding the Gunners to successive FA Cup Finals in ‘78, ‘79 and ‘80.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the one in the middle that was the most memorable for Terry Neil. His Arsenal side defeated Manchester United 3-2 with a dramatic last minute winning goal by Alan Sunderland.

He won 59 caps in the green jersey as centre half, and managed Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham once his playing career was over.

His managerial career was enigmatic including player-manger of his country until 1975. Spurs were almost relegated under his command and his Arsenal side didn’t fully fulfil the potential of the talent he brilliantly assembled at Highbury.