The assembly must ban hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland, and if Stormont is not restored then Parliament must do it

I support a ban on hunting with dogs, which is a cruel practice that should be outlawed.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where it remains legal.

If an assembly is restored, there should be legislative change to outlaw this practice. This would bring Northern Ireland into line with rest of the UK in rejecting this cruel sport and promoting animal welfare.

If an assembly is not restored, then Parliament must take action as this issue has been debated for many years now.

Unionism needs to be on the right side of progressive change on this issue, especially with the upcoming challenges ahead for Northern Ireland and the Union with the outworkings of Brexit.

I do not know a single person who hunts with dogs which might indicate my social class though I would imagine a majority of the public would also be in favour of a ban on hunting with dogs and it is important this issue is debated if an assembly returns.

Michael Palmer, Ulster Unionist Party, Ards and North Down