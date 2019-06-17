The DUP should challenge Boris Johnson about Michael Portillo’s idea of a Northern Ireland referendum on the backstop

Alarm bells sound when Michael Portillo former Tory cabinet minister advocates on BBC’s This Week programme on TV that a referendum in Northern Ireland on the Irish border backstop be part of a Brexit deal.

Mr Portillo openly suggests that Brussels will do a deal with Boris Johnson, which ultimately annexes Northern Ireland from the UK.

Letter to the editor

The concern I have is that a person of Mr Portillo’s status is not floating an invented fanciful and dangerous idea without encouragement.

It is inconceivable that he is promoting such a deal without insider knowledge.

He was clearly pointing to Boris agreeing to the referendum scenario. Yet not so long ago Boris was milking his friendship with the DUP at their conference .

Can we have an immediate response from the DUP reasserting their position to protect Northern Ireland from being left out of the EU exit door and being forced into joint Brussels-Irish authority?

Will the DUP challenge Mr Johnson and all senior Conservatives to deny the Portillo referendum idea and report the outcome?

Will they tell us what action they intend to take to ensure that Northern Ireland will leave the EU on exactly the same terms applicable to all UK regions?

David McNarry, Ex UUP and Ukip MLA, Comber