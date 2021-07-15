The IRA was in win-win situation and an amnesty was the UK response

News Letter editorial

The de facto amnesty announced by the government yesterday is a major victory for the IRA.

Sinn Fein of course have howled in protest at the government’s plans, and part of their outrage is genuine.

After all, it is natural that the republican movement would have been happy with the status quo on legacy, in which vast resources were put into multiple investigations into UK state forces who prevented civil war.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Republicans were barely being investigated at all, and insofar as they were subject to some probes (for example as part of the PSNI legacy investigative caseload) it all seemed to be leading to tiny numbers of prosecutions.

Trials of security forces, however, were perhaps only in their infancy, because many of the other investigations into the state — by the ombudsman, by inquests, by the PSNI, in civil actions, in inquiries, and by groups who examine state papers — could potentially have led to many more files being sent to prosecutors on elderly retired former police officers and soldiers.

But the republican movement is also very pleased with an amnesty. After all, republican terrorists killed 60% of the Troubles dead, and while there seemed to be great difficulty in having them made to account for their bloodshed, the possibility of such prosecutions must have caused them a degree of anxiety.

It has long seemed that republicans were in a win-win situation. In that respect, the current UK government inherited a very thorny legacy problem, which was not easily resolved.

Every time it talked about some sort of stay on prosecutions, it was furiously reminded of its obligations, when a host of other people with big questions to answer over the past have been able to neglect their own responsibilities.

Even so, an amnesty is a step too far. It equates state forces with terrorists, and shuts the door on prosecutions of paramilitaries guilty of many heinous, calculated crimes.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry