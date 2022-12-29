Morning View

Those fortunate enough to watch a teenage Brazilian light up the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden witnessed the birth of a legend.

At just 17 years of age, Pele inspired Brazil to the football-mad nation’s first ever World Cup triumph and would go on, uniquely, to lift the famous Jules Rimet trophy two more times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He coined the phrase ‘the beautiful game’ and for many remains the greatest player ever to take to the field. Millions of fans fell in love with football watching Pele’s breath-taking skills.

Pele, Brazil, celebrates with Jairzinho

Widespread access to televisions in the 1960s brought Pele, and his classy Brazil side, to a worldwide audience and they loved what they saw. His status as a legend of the game was already secured when Pele again led Brazil to a third World Cup triumph in Mexico in 1970, the team mesmerising all before them with a joyful artistry.

Northern Ireland was fortunate to have its own superstars, such as George Best and Pat Jennings, playing in the same golden era, but it was always Pele and Brazil that brought the magic to the World Cup (he would later pay tribute to an NI player, Norman Whiteside, who like him reached the finals aged 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even when Pele wasn’t scoring audacious goals, or creating unmissable chances for those around him, he was still part of some of the game’s greatest moments. Who can forget the ‘save of the century’ from Gordon Banks in Mexico when Pele looked certain to add to his phenomenal goals tally?

Off the pitch Pele remained humble and an inspiration to millions. His passing has cast a shadow over football like no other.

Advertisement Hide Ad