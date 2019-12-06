Please allow me to draw attention to an extract taken from an editorial in the December 4 The Times, under the heading, ‘Accentuate the Positive — Cornwall is a site of linguistic riches’ the editorial reads:

“Cornwall has the distinction of additionally possessing a distinct language that, in the form of its ancestor Brittonic Celtic, which also spawned Welsh, Manx and Gaelic, is much older than English.

“It exemplifies the linguistic riches of the British isles and should be celebrated as such.”

I think that the positive message contained in The Times’s editorial might also apply to Northern Ireland.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh