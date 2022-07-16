The Northern Ireland footballing women did us proud at the Euros

News Letter editorial

The Northern Ireland women’s football team was the lowest Uefa-ranked side to qualify for the European Championships Finals in England in 2022.

But they got there.

NI is a country of less than two million people. It is always going to struggle against countries of even five million people, like the Republic of Ireland or Scotland, because they have a pool of potential players almost three times larger. And even more so against England, a country with a colossal 50 million population.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night the NI women fell to England 5-0.

It could have been worse but they won’t now get through to the next stage.

But under their manager Kenny Shiels, and the captaincy of Marissa Callaghan, these plucky women did us proud. Only a few years ago, women’s football had almost no profile or following. Now it has burst on to the soccer scene.

This is a first big tournament for the NI team so it is a platform they can build upon. And what an inspiration it all will have been to girls across the Province, who want to share in the footballing glory that was once only the dreams of boys.