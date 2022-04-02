News Letter editorial

The head of Northern Ireland’s coronavairus vaccine programme is standing down.

Patricia Donnelly, as we report on page 14, has thanked the various teams and outlets that have overseen the vaccination rollout.

It was, she said, “a super-human effort” by people who have “worked tirelessly over the past 18 months”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Donnelly has good reason to be proud of the outcome of the significant organisational project that she oversaw.

There are around 1.5 million adults in Northern Ireland, who make up the great bulk of the 1.4 million people have had their first dose, 90% or so of them. Even the second dose total of 1.3m is approaching 90% of grown-ups.

And approximately two thirds of the population aged over 18 have had a booster.

For all the scare stories about jabs, the side effects from taking the vaccines have been negligible — just as the experts said.

And the benefits have been immense.

From late last year, the people admitted to intensive care due to Covid were overwhelmingly unvaccinated.

Vaccines ended up being of low benefit in stopping transmission but of huge help in alleviating symptoms.

The rollout of the jab programme, and the public’s embracing of it, has been central to achieving the return to normality that we are all now enjoying.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.