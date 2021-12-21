The thugs who attacked Kevin Lunney are deservedly given proper prison terms

News Letter editorial

A curious feature of political discourse on these islands is the contradictory attitudes that prevail towards prison.

There is widespread talk about how detention doesn’t work and about alternatives to it.

At the same time, however, there is almost universal support for lengthy prison terms in at least some cases.

What often happens is that particular advocacy groups or political factions emphasise the need for tough sentencing in some types of offences but not others.

It might be for sex offences, it might be serious traffic ones, it might be for drug dealing, it might be for tax evasion, and so on.

One thing we should all agree on is that pre-meditated offences of extreme violence that could result in death or serious injury should result in very long prison terms.

One of the most shocking examples of violence which involved careful calculation was the kidnap and assault of the Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney in 2019.

Mr Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was put through a terrifying and shameful ordeal as his attackers repeatedly demanded he resign as a director. His leg was broken, he was doused in bleach, the letters QIH were carved on to his chest before he was dumped in Co Cavan.

In a reassuring example of justice being served yesterday, three violent thugs behind this barbarism were jailed in Dublin for appropriately long periods. The worst of the offenders, who cannot be named was given, 30 years. The other pair got 25 years and 18 years.

The sentences were handed down at the Special Criminal Court, which is to be applauded for its robust approach.

For many decades, courts on either side of the Irish border and either side of the Irish Sea were lenient in all cases, including murder. A ‘life’ term typically meant 12 or 13 years behind bars. If that was the penalty for the worst crime, what hope is there of deterrence and retribution for lesser ones?

