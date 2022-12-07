There is enough demand to justify late night buses from Belfast at weekends

Morning View

It is easy for politicians to demand ever more local services, as if they come without any cost.

Elected representatives typically make such demands, in a bid for popularity. But the current calls, for example from Belfast City councillors, for year-round late night public transport have merit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a not a new idea.

In fact late night buses on Fridays and Saturdays did depart from Belfast city centre to outlying towns about 30 or so years ago. Many of the routes were popular but did not survive for long.

There are many challenges in late night services.

The buses might be busy in one direction, out of the city, but barely used on the way back. Drivers might have to be paid a bonus rate to work such unsocial hours. And passengers in late evening are often under the influence of alcohol, which can create difficulties for transport staff and other travellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet there is clearly significant demand, and at the very least there should be services departing at midnight on weekends.

The Glider route, which runs from west Belfast to east, had an 11.30pm last service from the time that it was launched in 2018, and that final departure has always been popular, being half an hour after the last Citybus alternatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last year people have been returning to town and city centres after lockdown, with many aspects of nightlife almost normal. This means a return to the situation that has prevailed for decades, in which revellers – including young people on a low budget – have to queue for taxis, sometimes for an hour in winter.