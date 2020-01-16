This is the beginning of the end of the Union, yet the DUP leadership is weak and compliant

The beginning of the end of the Union, together with the systematic annihilation of the Protestant unionists of Ulster in their way of life, is now under way.

Facilitated by a weak and compliant leadership of the Democratic ‘Unionist’ Party in its total and unflinching acceptance of the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ agreement under the hand, we are informed, of the government of Ireland civil service — all previously agreed in some backwater hotel near Liverpool by two national leaders in total absence of officials to overhear and record this treacherous deal being made.

Just saying ‘No surrender’ is no longer enough in order to maintain the Union.

Freda E Woods, Bangor