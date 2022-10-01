Thought for the week: A difficult decision needs to be taken today

Rev David McMillan, Free Presbyterian Church

Because of his thoughtless attitude the common people of Greece despised their king and longed for his overthrow. As time went by and resentment of the people grew stronger, a band of men came together and plotted his assassination.

However, because Archias was so out of touch with his people he knew nothing of what was being planned, but he had a friend in Athens who had discovered the plot. The friend immediately wrote to Archias telling the King about the conspiracy and giving him the names of those involved.

The messenger who carried the letter was given strict instructions not to rest until the king had the letter in his hand. When this messenger arrived, the king was in the middle of one of his drunken feasts.

Then the messenger stood before the king, he said: “My lord the one who sends this letter earnestly begs you to read it at once, as it speaks of serious things”. Archias was in no mood to read the letter, and not thinking of the warning it contained he cast it to the side and said, “Serious things tomorrow”. But his tomorrow never came, because that very night while the king was still drinking, assassins ran to the palace, and plunged the dagger into his breast.

Sadly, ‘tomorrow’ is the attitude of many people today towards the vital issue of their soul’s salvation. They say: “We will leave that serious issue until tomorrow.” Their response to the invitation of the gospel is: “Go thy way for this time; when I have a convenient season, I will call for thee” (Acts 24:25). Their attitude is – not today but some other time.