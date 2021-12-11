Thought for the Week: Finding out the reason for the Saviour’s birth

Rev David McMillen of the Free Presbyterian Church

He was a very religious man, but despite all his great zeal in religion he could find no peace with God. So much so that he concluded that he was just like Judas Iscariot, and there was no Salvation for him.

Bilney decided that if he was going to go to hell, that he might as well go for a good reason, and so he went out and bought a copy of the New Testament on the black market. He then took it back to his room and secretly started to read it, and he was both thrilled and stunned by its message. But then he read this verse, that stated the reason for the birth of Christ, - “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief”. (First Timothy 1:15) .

He came to save sinners; even the chief of sinners. That was the truth that brought Bilney to Christ in salvation. He was converted on the spot. As he read those words, he realised that if God had saved the chief of sinners, then God could also save him; so, he trusted Christ for salvation.

Perhaps, you are like Thomas Bilney; you too have felt that God could never forgive your sins. Many times, you have been invited to come to Jesus Christ to have your sins pardoned. But your response has been “if you knew the things that I have done in my life, then you would realise that I could never be pardoned, not even by God”.

But that is a lie of the devil. He would want you to think that you could never be forgiven, but that is not what God declares. Think again of the words of Paul: “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief”. Paul was the chief of sinners, in other words the greatest sinner ever to live, and God forgave all of his sins. So be encouraged, if God forgave the chief of sinners, then He certainly can forgive you.

This verse teaches that the door of salvation is very wide. It stresses that no-one, not even a great sinner, is beyond experiencing God’s salvation. Be in no doubt that God can save even you. As the hymnwriter says: “The vilest offender who truly believes, that moment from Jesus a pardon receives”.

If you are a great sinner, then let me tell you of a great Saviour the Lord Jesus, who came to give you His “so great Salvation” if you will just receive Him as your Saviour (Hebrews 2:3).

