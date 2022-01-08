Thought for the Week: In our baptism we are named and claimed as God’s own

Rev Dr William Morton, Church of Ireland

A couple I was speaking with recently decided they would give themselves a day or two after their baby was born before finally choosing the name, or names.

The Bible gives some indication of the importance of names – the names given to the various people mentioned in its pages through the ages, and also to how God is addressed. Every time the Lord’s Prayer is said the words are used - “Hallowed be Thy Name”.

“Holy be your Name”,’ we say to God, which is further highlighted in an actual commandment: “Do not take the Name of the Lord your God in vain.”

On the first day of January we celebrated the naming of Jesus; He was called Jesus, as the angel had told His mother, Mary. In the Gospel for today, from St Luke, Jesus is given another name as He is baptised the Beloved. “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.”

This is the beginning of Jesus’ public ministry: He is baptised, named God’s beloved and starts His ministry of preaching, teaching and healing.

In our baptism, we are named and claimed as God’s own, called by name, that’s the important part. And this is echoed in the words we hear from the prophet Isaiah: “I have written your name on the palms of my hands”. It was this prophet who stated also, in one of

the lectionary readings for tomorrow, the first Sunday of the Epiphany: the baptism of our Lord.

This is God speaking to us: “Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you, and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Saviour, you are precious in my sight, and honoured, and I love you.”

Flood and fire are the metaphor for the painful times in our lives, but we will not have to go through these times alone because God, who loves us and knows us and calls us by name, will be with us. So, let’s start this New Year, and the rest of our lives, named and called, beloved and chosen, by the God whose Name we know is holy, and who Himself knows our name.

“See the Good Shepherd, Jesus, stands and calls His sheep by name; gathers the feeble in His arms and feeds each tender lamb.”

