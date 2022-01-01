Thought for the Week: Let us all seek peace and prosperity in New Year

Rev Dr Norman Hamilton OBE, former moderator of the Presbyterian Church

Even on this first day of 2022 we are not mixing with others as we normally would, and so we have dramatically reduced face-to-face contact – with the knock-on effect of there being less support for others as well as for ourselves.

Facing an unpredictable future, I suggest we would do well to remember that one of the central messages of Christmas is not confined to the month of December, but is so very important in months from January to November as well. Matthew’s gospel tells us that Jesus would be called ‘Immanuel’, which means ‘God with us’.

This part of the gospel (which is also found in Isaiah) has been, by far, the most important lesson I have learned again over the past few weeks, for it must be the cornerstone of my own faith as I head into the new year – and a cornerstone of conversations and relationships with others.

Fear has been described as one of the defining characteristics of our modern world, although, of course, some fears are entirely rational, and some fear is essential if we are to avoid very real dangers.

Many are fearful about not being able to pay bills and feed their families as costs of living continue to rise; the rising level of infections of Covid has made fear almost normal in family life and throughout wider society; many people, especially those younger, are deeply fearful of the implications of climate change.

The list of fears seems to get longer every year. But the ‘fact’ of God being with us right here, right now means that we do not need to be overwhelmed by any fear or fears, for alongside the birth of Immanuel was that wonderful message of the angels to Zechariah, to Mary, and to the shepherds that first Christmas - “Do not be afraid” – even though it is clear that they were struggling with what was happening.

I cannot say that I am looking forward to the coming weeks and perhaps months of voluntary and enforced restraint, but equally I am not fearful of what may lie ahead. I am confident in Immanuel –that God is with us, whatever the circumstances.

On this first day of the new year given to us by God, may I wish you his fullest blessing, alongside a sense of his presence that will bring to you a truly peace-filled 2022.

