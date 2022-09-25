Thought for the week: The Christian’s story is one of grace

Rev Arthur Clarke

Northcliffe’s great mantra, regularly drummed into his journalist mindset, was: “Every person has a story; now get that story and share it with the world.”

Once, on a bonding session in the north of Scotland with young journalists, Harmsworth recited his piece. Defensively a young reporter asked: “Do you suppose the man on those rocks there has a story?” “Let’s ask him,” said Harmsworth. The man quietly told his story.

“A few years ago on a moonlit night I was out checking up with my cattle and I could see a ship on the horizon. Just then, I heard a powerful bang and the ship went on fire and before morning it sank below the horizon. I learned later that day that the great Lord Kitchener was among those lost. I suppose that’s my story?”

Lord Northcliffe simply said: “I rest my case!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every person has a story and certainly every Christian has one too and it is a narrative of grace. Saint Paul told his story in these words. “I was shown mercy because I acted in ignorance. The grace of our Lord was poured out abundantly, along with faith and love,” (First Timothy 1, verses 13-14).

Those great words - grace, faith and love - are central to all testimonies of believers. All the elements of the encounter between the Saviour and the trusting soul are encapsulated in that story.

The first approach is that of Jesus inquiring: “Why do you persecute me?” The Master then says: “I am Jesus.”