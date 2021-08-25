Translink right to press ahead with park-and-ride provision in Northern Ireland, despite lockdown falls in public transport use

News Letter editorial

One of the slowest things to return to normal after lockdown has been public transport.

Buses and trains continued to run during the most restrictive days of the pandemic, but were almost empty. They are still lightly used.

On the Glider, for example, which runs between east and west Belfast, the vehicles were chronically over crowded between their launch in autumn 2018 and the stay-at-home order of March 2020. We were told that more Gliders had been ordered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At times people were crammed in like the Tokyo subway. That seemed like a problem then, and it was.

But it has been replaced by a different problem now — of vehicles that are still significantly under capacity.

Lower density of travellers does make the journey experience more pleasant but it raises questions about long term viability. Even so, Translink is right to press ahead with park-and-ride facilities, such as expanding capacity at Ballymena.

These have been a great success and exist at multiple locations such as Carryduff, Templepatrick and Sprucefield. The Glider park-and-ride at Dundonald was routinely full and closed to new cars. It had no space for expansion.

There is a plan to relieve pressure on it with a park-and-ride in Newtownards. There is also an exciting plan for a major park and ride on the rail line west of Lisburn. Meanwhile, on the Bangor line several stations have no room for cars.

It is interesting that in recent years so many people have wanted to use public transport. Twenty years ago, public transport seemed to be dwindling. Train lines were at risk, but have since blossomed.

Life patterns have been changed by lockdown. But public transport eases pressure on the roads and takes the pressure of drivers who can park out of town and travel in.

Park-and-ride can be a key part of the revival of such towns and cities, while maintaining the heightened environmental mood brought about by Covid.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry