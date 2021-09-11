Twenty years after September 11 2001, standing with America as it remembers its victims of terrorism

Letter to the editor

It is 20 years since the terror attacks in New York on September 11 2001.

The world has changed greatly in some respects since then but not much at all in others.

The atrocity above all rocked the western world, which in the 56 years after the end of World War II had seemed largely secure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American mainland had been mostly immune to domestic terrorism.

Skyscrapers in particular, which were pioneered in the United States, seemed safe and thrilling buildings.

Barely anyone envisaged such a structure being toppled to dust, and with thousands of people inside too (even though the aim of the 1993 Islamist attack on the twin towers had in fact been to bring them down).

Today we report on people’s memories of the attacks, above all the chilling recollection of Louise Traynor from South Armagh, who escaped from the South Tower. She says it made her value what is and is not important in life.

Louisee moved there in such of the American dream, as do people from around the globe. So people worldwide will be standing with the US in its painful memorials today.

In Northern Ireland we know only too well the heartbreak caused by terrorism.

Internationally, while the extremist Muslim threat remains very potent, indeed enhanced given the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan, 9/11 has not led to an unmanageable terrorist problem.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry