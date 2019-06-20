UFU: China-UK beef deal is a positive result for NI farmers

The agreement reached between China and the UK granting UK beef producers access to the Chinese market by the end of the year is a positive result for Northern Ireland beef farmers.

The UK-China Beef Protocol was signed by Farming Minister Robert Goodwill and Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming.

The agreement was signed as part of the tenth Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) between the UK and China, and is potentially worth up to an estimated £230 million for UK producers in the first years.

It is good news for the sector at a time of uncertainty.

The government needs to work as efficiently as possible with the industry so beef farmers on the ground see the benefit of this deal.

However, it will take time to get the first consignment to sale.

This is an opportunity for beef farmers in Northern Ireland to increase exports as a result of gaining direct access to the Chinese market.

Sam Chesney, Beef and lamb chairman Ulster Farmers Union