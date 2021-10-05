Unionists send the Conservatives in Manchester a clear, united message against the Northern Ireland Protocol

News Letter editorial

An important discussion about the profound problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol was held yesterday at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

The fringe event was arranged and hosted by the public relations expert and former Ulster Unionist MP, David Burnside.

It was the latest moment in the coming together of unionists on matters of core principle, after decades of division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Doug Beattie MLA and Jim Allister QC were joined by the experienced former Labour MP, Baroness Hoey, and the nobel laureate and former Ulster Unionist leader Lord Trimble.

All of them spoke powerfully against the Irish Sea border betrayal by Boris Johnson. Influential Tory MPs were in the audience. The room in Manchester Art Gallery was full but it was a medium-sized space so numbers were modest– around 100 people – yet the awareness of the event much greater.

Early pragmatism and a degree of unionist acceptance of the protocol has been replaced by unanimity against it.

Mr Beattie, who has (understandably) been trying to draw support from moderate-minded people who might vote for Alliance, a party that is agnostic on the Union, explained that while he was on a different track to some other unionist in terms of tactics, he was travelling in the same direction.

One of the most sobering contributions came from Lord Timble, who spoke of the damage that the Irish Sea border did to the 1998 Belfast Agreement, of which he was a perhaps the most important signatory.

London’s intentions remain unclear. Unionists have good reason to fear that Boris Johnson’s tough talk on overhauling the protocol will disintegrate into modest changes, such as semi permanent extensions of grace periods, which are then presented as a glittering victory for NI, delivered by London.

But the message from yesterday’s event was clear. Unionists of all hues reject the great damage done to the Act of Union, and to unfettered internal UK trade, by the protocol.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry