In your letters today Peadar Tóibín (‘Time running out to stop abortion,’ October 14) claims that he and his party, Aontú, believe “we are all equal”.

There must be some mistake, as obviously this does not include women, who Mr Tóibín insists should not have the full bodily autonomy which he enjoys.

It seems that his oft-cited aspiration to self-determination for Irish people applies only to men.

Bernie Linnane, Leitrim Abortion Rights Campaign