We are at risk of again running out of time to protect the unborn

Last October we witnessed a last minute attempt to introduce the Defence of the Unborn Child Bill 2019.

It failed. There was no time left to try again.

Can anyone explain why, now that Stormont is back up and running, there seems to be no urgency in getting such a bill passed now? Yet the clock is ticking on abortions happening here in Northern Ireland.

No doubt there will be those in Stormont determined to keep the hideous legislation foisted upon the Province by Westminster. So it makes sense to get on with the task of protecting our unborn as soon as possible.

It may take more than one attempt. Running out of time again would be a disaster.

Lee Maginnis, Portadown