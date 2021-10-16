We should value politics and the brave people who operate in such a vital area of public life, despite their shortcomings

News Letter editorial

The integrity and warmth of David Amess is apparent from the genuine outpouring of affection for him after he was killed in a stabbing attack yesterday aged 69.

The Conservative MP’s murder is the latest in a line of violent killings of Westminster representatives, going back decades — several of them Northern Ireland politicians murdered by terrorists.

We will find out more about the exact circumstances and motivations involved in this atrocious attack in the coming days and weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One thing though is clear.

We cannot perfectly protect our public representatives. It is not possible in an open democracy. US presidents have some of the highest security in the world but have been injured or killed within living memory. It would be impossible to protect 600+ UK members of parliament completely without sealing them from public contact, which would be dreadful in a parliamentary democracy.

We are fortunate to live in one of the freest societies on earth, and to be able to vote for our leaders, and to meet with them.

One thing we can certainly do is value the art of politics and the many brave people who go into such a vital area of public life. Yes, many of them fall short and disappoint us but none of them should be subject to verbal abuse, let alone physical assault.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.