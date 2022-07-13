Well done GB News, stepping in for BBC Northern Ireland to cover a fine Twelfth

News Letter editorial

BBC Northern Ireland’s Radio Ulster, a local radio station, led its 7am, 8am and 9am with a story about allegations of illegal killings by the SAS in the Afghanistan war.

In two of those bulletins, a second national story was next up to be mentioned. And likewise in the 930am news, when the second story was about the athlete Mo Farah.

After the national stories on those four bulletins, Radio Ulster on three of the four reported as its third story the fact the Twelfth was taking place across the province, an event of hundred of thousands of participants and spectators.

It is of course fair for BBC NI to lead the local news with serious news stories — stories that might trump the Twelfth — if such news stories are local. But it didn’t. It led with national stories, rather than this huge, happy local event, back in full for the first time since 2019.

This is a BBC NI that has axed its live Twelfth coverage and which gave the vast Northern Ireland centenary parade — a once in a century occasion — a paltry few minutes on news.

As one of our reports today from the parades show, audiences of a unionist outlook so often feel let down by the BBC – and who can be surprised when BBC NI seems to interpret neutral reportage in NI, a laudable aim, as meaning neutral on the existence of NI, despite having NI in its name, as if BBC NI is a broadcaster for a place halfway between the UK and the Republic (note how its website has a Republic news section).

But meanwhile, many congratulations to GB News, offering the glimmers of a much needed alternative to BBC NI!

Not only did it cover the Twelfth live from Armagh, with a former first minister of Northern Ireland in the anchor seat, it had the clever idea of having the actor and local personality Charlie Lawson out and about on the ground.

At the News Letter we are delighted to produce our usual 32 pages on the glorious Twelfth of July, an annual spectacle of music and colour — a summer outing for families.