Widdecombe and the way forward

As an octogenarian interested in politics all my life, I have never read in any newspaper, such a precise, clinical, verbal annihilation of a political party’s creditability, as that published in last Friday’s Daily Express on the European Union.

From the moment Ann Widdecombe used her prerogative to give her maiden speech, the whole European Union hierarchy were left speechless – more so when Ann exposed not only the EU’s corrupt policies of forming a cabinet, but also their desire to form a European Army, that I view in dismay as being reminiscent of the 1930s.

If ever the British people, Brexiteers and others, needed a boost of confidence for Britain to break away from this corrupt, vile political union, Ann Widdecombe supplied the reason why Britain must return to again becoming an independent democratic nation.

As for any present British politician to continue opposing Brexit, they would be adopting a jack-boot policy to destroy our British democracy.

Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin, Co Down