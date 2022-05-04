You know where you stand with the TUV, says the party’s leader

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he will agree a programme for government at Stormont with other parties

It is reported in yesterday’s News Letter (‘DUP much more united and a very broad church: Donaldson,’ May 3, see link below) that the DUP leader has told the Press Association that the DUP will be there on day one after the election to sit down with the other parties to agree a programme for government and a budget.

This raises the obvious question of Sir Jeffrey’s commitment that there can be no return to the executive until the protocol has been resolved.

It is increasingly clear to me that the TUV message is cutting through on the doorsteps, not least because of our clarity when it comes to the protocol.

TUV is clear that unionism must force the government to choose between Stormont and the protocol.

With the price of devolution being a requirement to implement the protocol it is clear that the price is far too high for any unionist to pay. Unionists can best send a message that we will not be pushed around any longer by voting for their TUV - No Sea Border candidates tomorrow.

You know where you stand with TUV.