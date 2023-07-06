Orange Order considering changes to July 12 parades in Belfast - shortening walk by six miles

According to the BBC the new route, if adapted, would shorten the walk by six miles.

And according to the report, the field - where speeches are given – would be axed from the event.

According to the document, the Belfast County Grand Lodge undertook a review after describing the 2022 parade as "abysmal".

Belfast's parade is one of the Twelfth's longest, covering about 10 miles.

It starts at Carlisle Circus and goes through the city centre, reaching the field at Barnett's Demesne at about lunchtime. It then retraces its steps home in late afternoon into evening.

It added it was "probably the worst for decades."

A Wreath laying service at the cenotaph at City Hall as The 12th of July Parade takes place in Belfast City Centre on Tuesday.

It is thought the comments relate to anti-social behaviour and disruptions caused by crowds at Shaftsbury Square on the parade's return leg.

