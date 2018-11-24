Orange Order hosts gala dinner to back Drew Nelson legacy project

The Orange Institution has hosted a gala dinner at Titanic Belfast.

The flagship event last night was held in support of the Drew Nelson legacy project.

Family, friends and peers of the former senior Orangeman, including Grand Master Edward Stevenson, were among approximately 500 people in attendance.

Last year, the institution publicly announced a £1 million initiative to permanently recognise the contribution of one of its most high-profile members, whilst benefiting the next generation of community leaders.

The loyal order intends to significantly expand its current student provision in the university area of Belfast. It has also recently employed a youth development officer to provide career advice and guidance to young people across Northern Ireland and the border counties.

A series and range of fundraising events have been hosted by individual lodges, districts, and other community groups, over the past 12 months.

Speaking at the gala dinner, Mr Stevenson said: “Empowering young people was a key aspect of Drew Nelson’s work within our wider Orange family. He continually reinforced the importance of encouraging young people by building capacity and creating an enthusiastic, motivated and confident body of Orange community leaders.”

Prior to his death in 2016, Mr Nelson served as grand secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland for 12 years, assuming the role in December 2004.