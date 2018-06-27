Orange resolution opposing Irish language act

Brethren at this year’s Twelfth of July demonstrations will hear the Orange Order spell out its opposition to an Irish language act.

As well as resolutions on Christian faith and loyalty to the Crown, the platform parties will also deliver a pledge to resist the “cultural war” being waged by republicans.

They resolution states: “We reaffirm our opposition to the introduction of any form of legislation for the Irish language. Such a move would have far reaching detrimental consequences for our British identity and would rightly be acknowledged as a landmark victory for republicanism in their ongoing cultural war against our community.”

Commenting on the abortion debate, the it adds: “We note with despair, the recent abortion referendum in the Republic of Ireland, and encourage our own government to resist any attempts to change the law in Northern Ireland.”

The 17 demonstrations will be held in Belfast, Loughgall, Brookeborough, Stewartstown, Castlederg, Ballygawley, Newtownards, Newcastle, Donaghcloney, Londonderry, Garvagh, Ballyclare, Aghalee, Broughshane, Ballymena, Portglenone and Rasharkin.