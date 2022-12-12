Caitlin Hogg

The funeral – Mass for the Angels – was held in St Naile’s Church, Kinawley at 11am, followed by burial in new cemetery.

During the service the driver of the car which hit Caitlin after she got off the school bus was prayed for.

Rev Gabriel Kelly, who baptised Caitlin preached the homily.

He said it was “a no-brainer” for her family to donate Caitlin’s organs after the accident so that the lives of others “will be transformed”.

Adding that Caitlin has “maturity beyond her age” he said she “had experienced so much joy and happiness that she wanted it for others”.

“For reasons known only to God, Caitlin has been fast tracked into heaven,” he added.

"I know Caitlin will be in your hearts forever. Her 13 years on this earth and sudden death packs a mighty punch”.

Speaking to Caitlin’s parents, Father Kelly said that he knew that “letting go of a beautiful child is heaviest of crosses”.

But he added that if Caitlin had a choice “she would not wish to trade places with us here on earth”.

"I know that the deep bond of love will continue now beyond the grave and you will always feel the closeness,” he said.

And talking to Caitlin’s friends, the cleric encouraged them to talk to someone about their grief and ”rather than focus on the accident focus on the love and fun you shared as you were blessed to have Caitlin as your friend”.

Father Kelly giving homily

The funeral notice in Funeral Times said that Caitlin was the “adored daughter of Bob and Rosemary, special big sister of Conor, Ronan and Cara, and loving granddaughter of Robert and the late Sarah Hogg (RIP), John Patrick and Eileen Breen”.

And Kinawley (Cill Naile CLG), said Caitlin was “one of their brightest lights” and “finest young players”.

