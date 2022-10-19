Mark Herbison

A notice in Funeral Times says that 33-year-old Mark Herbison from Ballymena died on October 17 ‘suddenly at hospital’.

It adds: “Lovingly remembered by his Mum, Dad brother Paul, partner Lauren and nephews Jayden and Harry, brother Ryan and partner Anna, Nana Helen and family circle.”

His brother, Paul Herbison, last night posted a message on social media.

"I really don’t know the words to say but I’ll try.. what can I say…

"U really did go out of your way to help so many people! When I was telling u yesterday morning to stop working and rest up, never in a million years did I think I would be at your bedside saying goodbye! We r heartbroken!! We all love u so much! Sleep well little brother”.

A friend posted: “Couldn’t even bring myself to write this last night and still can't even put it into words.

“Through good times, bad times and everything in between, you where a best friend I always turned too. Someone who never ever judged, doubted or turned their back.”

It added: “You where my best man, my best friend and someone I never thought would be gone this early. Every door you opened you changed the mood and made everyone laugh or smile, something that’s truly irreplaceable.

“Never did I think I’d be writing this. Love you man. You where one in a million Mark Herbison”.

Another tribute said: “Yesterday evening i received a phone call that I never thought I would,

