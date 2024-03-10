'Over 1,000' piglets and dozens of mothers reportedly killed in fire at Co Tyrone farm
The fire started sometime before 9.30pm on Friday a farmyard shed fire in the Gorey Road area near the Co Tyrone village of Cabragh, roughly halfway between Ballygawley and Dungannon.
Fire engines came from Dungannon, Pomeroy, Cookstown, Portadown, Omagh and Dungiven, and firefighters used breathing apparatus, water, and foam jets to extinguish the fire.
The fire brigade said: “Sadly a number of livestock (pigs) died at the incident and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. NIFRS left the scene at 00:31hrs.”
The BBC is today reporting that “about 80 sows and 1,000 piglets” died as a result.