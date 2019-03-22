Packed programme for this year’s Belfast Film Festival

A record number of people are expected to attend this year’s Belfast Film Festival which will take place from April 11 to 20.

Now in its 19th year, the event has seen sustained growth in audience numbers annually since 2000.

This year it will screen 90 feature films and 80 shorts over 10 days, with a packed programme of premieres, international talent, new local work, events and special guests.

Local talent will be celebrated on the Festival’s opening night with a special cast and crew screening of A Bump Along the Way.

Written by Tess McGovern, and directed by Shelly Love, the new movie stars Bronagh Gallagher and is produced by her sister Louise Gallagher.

Director of Belfast Film Festival, Michele Devlin, said: “I am thrilled to finally unveil the programme for this year’s Belfast Film Festival. It includes a fantastic mix of global and local, with a huge range of events from pop up puppet theatre to an event with one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

“Our audiences are diverse, and we attract people from the ages of 8 to 80 and from every possible background and culture, to our screenings and events.

“The launch of the five-year diversity in film project will not only widen our appeal to different audiences, it will introduce more people to new and exciting films.

Mark Cousins, Chair of the Belfast Film Festival, said: “This year’s Belfast Film Festival is a real celebration of all that is great about cinema.

“With films from 34 different countries, this year’s programme is a truly exciting blend of cultures and styles.”

To view the full programme or to book tickets, visit www.belfastfilmfestival.org.