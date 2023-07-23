News you can trust since 1737
Passenger is dead while driver fights for life after single car road crash near Omagh

​A person has been killed in a car crash in Co Tyrone, two days after it happened.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 17:37 BST
Two people were taken to hospital after a white Mercedes GLA 200 crashed on the Curr Road in Omagh around 11.30am on Friday. This is picture is not taken from the sceneTwo people were taken to hospital after a white Mercedes GLA 200 crashed on the Curr Road in Omagh around 11.30am on Friday. This is picture is not taken from the scene
Two people were taken to hospital after a white Mercedes GLA 200 crashed on the Curr Road in Omagh around 11.30am on Friday. This is picture is not taken from the scene

Another person involved in the accident, the driver of the car, is fighting for their life. Police have not released the age or gender of the victim who died at the request of the family.

A PSNI statement said merely that “a passenger” involved in a car crash had died from their injuries two days later. Two people were taken to hospital after a white Mercedes GLA 200 crashed on the Curr Road in Omagh shortly before 11.30am on Friday. The accident was a single-vehicle collision.

A passenger in the car has now died from their injuries while the driver remains in a critical condition. The road has since reopened for traffic.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us on 101 quoting quote reference number 659 of 21/07/23."

On Friday after midday police issued a statement to say that the Curr Road was closed and then it was not until much later, at 11pm, that they released a statement to say that it had reopened.