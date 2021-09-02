It is understood the NI Ambulance Service received a 999 call to an incident in Tullygally this morning.

A spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08.21 on Thursday, 02 September 2021 following reports of an incident on the Tullygally area, Craigavon.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th January 2021 Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye General view of Craigavon Area Hospital, Co. Armagh, which in the last number of days has seen a sharp increase in the number of inpatients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”

-

-

Four arrests after man stabbed in Portadown during mass brawl in People’s Park Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.