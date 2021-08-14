Patients with ‘notions’ about coronavirus and vaccnes ‘emotional’ and ‘sorry’ in intensive care, says Belfast critical care nurse

Anne Marie Marley

Anne Marie Marley, speaking during a briefing with several health chiefs and members of the press yesterday, said: “Patients are emotional.

“They might have had ideas and notions about covid, the existence of covid, vaccination – many strongly held ideas for many of them.

“But having come through our care, having had to endure the treatment that is required to get them well again, I know many patients are very emotional.”

She said many express regret: “They are very sorry that they hadn’t listened to the messages.

“I know of a particular patient who was sorry they had put a burden on us to have to look after them because of their preconcieved notions.

“They are very anxious to then pass on to their family and friends what it’s actually like to go through healthcare with covid. I know they are very grateful for what they recieve from us in all five trusts.”

Dr George Gardiner, a critical care consultant in Belfast, said: “Really, from what we’re seeing in intensive care this is not a disease that you want to expose yourself to.

“Our patients are not getting better quickly. They are just as sick, if not sicker thn the previous times.

“We are nursing people on ventillators, breathing machines, face-down to improve their oxygenation.

“We are seeing all the complications that people get in intensive care, but this time in a younger, fitter population. That’s going to translate into long term recovery issues and problems in later life. I say again, this is not a disease you want to get.”

The Health and Social Care Board said that of all Covid-19 patients in intensive care units across Northern Ireland on Thursday, 60 per cent were not vaccinated and 13 per cent only had received one jab.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the board said: “The number of patients on respiratory support has increased and is likely to translate into further ICU pressures over the coming days and weeks.”