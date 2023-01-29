Pedestrian, 26, who died following bus collision named
A man in his 20s has died in Belfast city centre following a collision involving a bus.
Police said the incident occurred on Donegall Square West on Saturday shortly before 7.40pm.
The pedestrian killed has been named by police as 26-year-old Samuel McAuley from the Belfast area.
The bus driver was spoken to at the scene, a PSNI spokesperson said.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their inquiries, to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 1551 28/01/2023.
SDLP south Belfast councillor Gary McKeown said he was deeply saddened and shocked by news of the death.
He said: “It is terrible that someone lost their life, and I’m sure the incident was very upsetting for people in the area at the time.
“This location beside Belfast City Hall is generally very busy with buses and pedestrians using the same space, so it will be important to find out what happened.
“I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision to please contact the police.”